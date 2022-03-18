NORTH ATTLEBORO — If you are a senior citizen with a dripping faucet, loose stair tread or leaky rain gutters, the senior ccenter has good news for you.
This spring, the center will again offer the Minor Home Repair Program to senior homeowners.
Funded in part by a grant from Bristol Elder Services through a contract with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the program provides licensed, insured contractors to assist seniors with minor repairs.
Projects considered health, safety or security hazards will be given priority, the senior center announced on Friday.
Such projects could include repairing a water heater, fixing basement lights, replacing rain gutters or repair of a basement railing.
The cost of the labor will be covered by the grant. The senior homeowner will be responsible for the cost of materials.
The repair cannot be an emergency and all work work must be approved by senior center outreach worker Julia Wheatley or Pamela Hunt, executive director.
For more information or to discuss any needed repairs, contact Wheatley at 508-699-0121, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.