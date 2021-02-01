NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials will be seeking public input on a revised town master plan at a pair of virtual public forums this month.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the “Discovery” Workshop will take place entirely online.
Residents, business owners, and parents are invited to visit the “Discovery” Workshop webpage and interact with the available resources to lean options for participation.
The project team will also facilitate two identical live virtual Zoom meetings where community members can participate in group discussions and provide feedback.
The “Discovery” Workshop will take place:
- Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. for Virtual Zoom Meeting #1.
- Thursday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. for Virtual Zoom Meeting #2.
Public input — combined with current, accurate data — is the key ingredient for the master plan, officials say.
Residents can visit the project webpage to find out more information about the master plan and to register to attend either event.
The town is working with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) to develop a new master plan.
Master plans provide guidance for public policy and decision-making in a variety of areas, including land use, economic development, housing, services and facilities, natural resources, and transportation and traffic circulation.
The town’s process will take approximately 18 months, wrapping up in mid-2022, and will include five public workshops.
Residents can visit the project webpage www.srpedd.org/North-Attleborough-Master-Plan or the North Attleboro Master Plan Facebook page www.facebook.com/NorthAttleboroughMasterPlan.
