NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials will be seeking more public input on a revised town master plan at a public forum set for Wednesday night.
The workshop, the final one to solicit comment for the project, is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the lower conference room of town hall and will cover transportation, access, services and facilities.
There will be no presentation in advance of the forum and participants can arrive at any time they wish, the town announced.
Public input — combined with current, accurate data — is the key ingredient for the master plan, officials have said.
Residents can visit the project webpage to find out more about the master plan.
The town is working with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) to develop the plan.
Master plans provide guidance for public policy and decision-making in a variety of areas, including land use, economic development, housing, services and facilities, natural resources, and transportation and traffic circulation.
The town’s process began early in 2021 and is set to wrap up this year. While earlier workshops were held online due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wednesday’s final forum will be in person.
Residents can visit the project webpage www.srpedd.org/North-Attleborough-Master-Plan or the North Attleboro Master Plan Facebook page www.facebook.com/NorthAttleboroughMasterPlan.