NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A consultant hired by the town council to help find a town manager will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to get citizen input on the search process.
The forum will be at the police station, 102 South Washington St.
The town manager position was created by a charter adopted by voters.
The town has hired Community Paradigm Associates to help fill the position. Councilors have said they want citizens to have a say in what kind of person should get the job.
“We are interested in hearing citizens’ recommendations regarding the expertise and qualifications they would like to see in their first town manager,” council President Keith Lapointe said. “It is important that North Attleboro’s citizens are an integral part of the town manager selection process.”
