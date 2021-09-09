NORTH ATTLEBORO — If any residents are postponing cleaning out that garage or basement, they have a new deadline now.
The public works department is holding a household hazardous waste and “tire amnesty” day for local residents from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at its garage facility, 240 Smith St.
Only residential waste will be accepted and only from residents with 2020 recycling stickers on their car windows. The event is being offered as a convenience to solid waste program participants, the board of public works announced.
Accepted waste items will include poisons and pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, kerosene and other waste fuels, oil-based paints, oven cleaners, toilet bowl and drain cleaners, paint strippers, turpentine and solvents, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil and car batteries.
Not accepted are latex paints, or paints that clean up with water, smoke detecors, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, radioactive waste, biohazardous waste, pathological waste, gas cylinders or commercial or industrial waste.
Residents are limited to the disposal of 10 gallons of liquid or paint waste and five passenger automobile tires at this event.
Questions? Call 508-699-0105.
