NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council and school committee are both scheduling their first meetings of the month on Monday with an emphasis on the goals for their top executives.
The council has a relatively brief agenda set for its session, which begins at 7 p.m. in town hall.
The council is scheduled to discuss Town Manager Michael Borg’s goals and accomplishments for the current and next fiscal years. It will also take up a charter issue — whether a person can hold more than one elective office in town.
Borg is also seeking a transfer of $100,000 from the salary reserve fund account for the assistant director of the department of public works. That position had gone unfilled until recently.
The school committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration building for its first session since Aug. 1. It will be the first meeting without veteran member James McKenna, who submitted his resignation Thursday.
Under the town’s charter, John Costello, who was defeated in his bid for a second term in the spring town election, coming in third in a four-way race for the two available seats, will replace McKenna and serve out the remainder of his term.
On Monday’s agenda, the committee is scheduled to take up the goals for Superintendent John Antonucci for the coming school year.