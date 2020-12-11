NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town hall will return to doing business by appointment only on Monday.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced Thursday afternoon that, in light of the state’s rollback on restrictions due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the town was forced to follow suit.
“This move at the state level prompted the town to reevaluate its public access to certain facilities,” he said. The move covers town hall and business offices for all other town departments as well.
Staff members will continue to work schedules that include multiple days within the buildings and other days remotely, the manager said. All meetings will be by appointment only and only for business that cannot be conducted online, using the town’s website, nattleboro.com, or by phone.
Town hall was closed to the public in March as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency shutdown order in the first round of the pandemic. Employees worked remotely for months, responding to residents’ needs by phone, online and via emails. Town offices began a phased reopening in June and was largely open for business the next month, with some social distancing restrictions in place.
The decision to go back to being open by appointment only, Borg said, was not an easy one. “However, it is necessary for the safety of the public and the town staff members who have worked tirelessly to deliver vital services to the community throughout the pandemic,” he said.
He said the town aims to reopen its buildings to the public “as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.