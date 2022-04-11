NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is holding a pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats of area residents from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16.
Call/ text 508-212-4774 or email eclavette@oldtownucc.org for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heart-worm tests, or deworming. Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary. The entrance for the clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.