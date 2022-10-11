NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students at North Attleboro High School will be spending Wednesday focusing on life after graduation.
The school is holding its first North Futures Day, a chance for students to engage in activities that make connections between their learning and post-secondary plans.
Freshmen will have a career day while sophomores and juniors will be taking the PSAT test. Seniors are scheduled to take the SATs that day. Juniors along with seniors will also have an opportunity to attend a college fair, engage in off campus community service or take the opportunity for college campus visits with their families.