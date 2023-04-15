NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The compost site, located off of Plain Street, is now open for drop-off of leaves, grass clippings and brush.
Residents, who must show proof of residency, may also pick up free screened compost and woodchips (in 5-gallon buckets only) as the town has a new $195,000 machine for compost.
Landscapers have to pay, with a 50-yard minimum, and need a valid landfill sticker available at town hall.
Residents may also take any wood that is left by other residents or town operations.
Composting facility hours are: Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.nattleboro.com and see the town’s composting Webpage or brochure for more information about the compost facility.