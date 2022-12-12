The North Attleboro and Plainville Rotary Club is seeking five individuals to honor this year with its 37th annual Distinguished Service Awards.
The club is asking members of the community to nominate citizens who live up to the Rotary motto of “service above self.”
The awards will be presented March 20 at an evening banquet at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
The nomination categories are:
— Outstanding Citizen: This person must have served the community in a manner above and beyond that expected of all citizens. The individual does not have to reside in North Attleboro or Plainville.
— Outstanding Youth: This individual must be under 21 years of age and live in North Attleboro or Plainville.
— Outstanding Public Employee: The recipient of this award must currently serve North Attleboro or Plainville as a paid employee but does not have to reside in either town.
— Outstanding Educator: This person must be a current professional educator in the North Attleboro or Plainville school systems. He or she does not have to live in either town.
— Outstanding Senior Citizen: This individual must be 65 years of age or older and reside in North Attleboro or Plainville.
Nomination forms must be completed and returned by Feb. 10. to: Dr. John W. Barone, 107 North Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760, Attn: DSA.
Or visit northattleboroplainvillerotary.org and complete the online nomination form.
Winners will be notified in advance of the banquet, which the general public is invited to attend by reservation.
To place an ad or congratulatory message in this year’s ad booklet, call Dr. John W. Barone at 508-699-2481, email him at JWBD83@GMAIL.COM or fax your ad to 508-699-0717. Ads must be received by March 1, 2023. Make checks payable to “Rotary Club of North Attleborough Plainville Charitable Foundation, Inc.” and submit them to: Dr. John W. Barone, 107 North Washington St., North Attleboro, MA, 02760, Attention: DSA.
The booklet helps raise funds for charities such as Lenore’s Pantry, scholarships, and the Hockomock Area YMCA, as well as sponsoring the North Attleboro High School Senior Class Football Banquet, the town pool and the fishing derby.