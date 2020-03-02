NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North TV is again awarding three North TV Ed Andre Scholarships to Bishop Feehan, North Attleboro and Tri-County Regional high school students entering college in the fall.
The $500 scholarships are given to students who will be going to college full-time in communications-related majors. One winner will be chosen from each of the three schools.
Seniors at North Attleboro High can pick up applications and return them to the principal’s office, while students at Feehan and Tri-County can get applications and return them to their guidance departments.
North Attleboro students who do not attend one of the three schools can request applications by contacting North TV Executive Director Peter Gay at 508-695-3973, ext. 106 or by emailing him at pgay@northtv.net.
The deadline for returning applications is Monday, April 27.
Andre covered government meetings of various North Attleboro town boards before and after North TV assumed control of the town’s three cable channels.
In the early years of his television career, he operated a camera on Jackie Gleason’s “Honeymooners.” He also shot highlights of Red Sox games for Boston TV stations back when the games were filmed, developed and spliced for the 11 o’clock news.
