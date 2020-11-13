NORTH TV’S EDUCATION CHANNEL – COMCAST CHANNEL 9 & VERIZON CHANNEL 22 IN NORTH ATTLEBORO – NOVEMBER 15 THROUGH NOVEMBER 21
Bristol Community College: The 2020 Election – 11/15 at 6:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. & 11:45 p.m.; 11/16 at 8:15 a.m. & 4:45 p.m.; 11/17 at 1:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. & 6:15 p.m.; 11/18 at 2:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. & 7:45 p.m.; 11/19 at 4:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.; 11/20 at 5:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m. & 10:45 p.m. and 11/21 at 7:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Brown University: Women Do Archaeology – 11/15 at 8 a.m. & 4:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 1 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.; 11/17 at 2:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 4 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.; 11/19 at 5:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 10/20 at 7 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 12 a.m., 8:30 a.m. & 5 p.m.
Cambridge Community Television: Making Holiday E-Cards – 11/15 at 6 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 11/16 at 7:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.; 11/17 at 12:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 2 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.; 11/19 at 3:30 a.m., 12 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 5 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 10 p.m. and 11/21 at 6:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
“Education Channel Flashback: NAHS 2015 Park & Recreation Concert” – 11/15 at 4:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.; 11/16 at 6:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m. & 11:15 p.m.; 11/17 at 7:45 a.m. & 4:15 p.m.; 11/18 at 12:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m. & 5:45 p.m.; 11/19 at 2:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m. & 7:15 p.m.; 11/20 at 3:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. and 11/21 at 5:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.
“Inside Look: Local Author Lisa Graves” – 11/15 at 1 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.; 11/16 at 2:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.; 11/17 at 4 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.; 11/18 at 5:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 11/19 at 7 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 12 a.m., 8:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 1:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.
North Attleboro School Committee Meeting (11/2) – 11/15 at 1:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 3 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 8 p.m.; 11/17 at 4:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 6 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 11p.m.; 11/19 at 7:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.; 11/20 at 12:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 2 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.
“North TV’s Storytime: Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland – Chapters 5 & 6” – 11/15 at 12:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 2 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.; 11/17 at 3:30 a.m., 12 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 5 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 11/19 at 6:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 8 a.m. & 4:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 1 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.
NORTH TV’S COMMUNITY CHANNEL – COMCAST CHANNEL 15 & VERIZON CHANNEL 24 IN NORTH ATTLEBORO & COMCAST CHANNEL 11 IN PLAINVILLE – NOVEMBER 15 THROUGH NOVEMBER 21
“Access Spotlight: Live & Learn – The Blink of an Eye” – 11/15 at 8:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 11/17 at 2 p.m.; 11/18 at 1:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 11/19 at 3:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 11/20 at 3 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. and 11/21 at 5 a.m. & 4 p.m.
“Access Spotlight: The Concerned Citizens Forum with Dick Kieltyka – Episode #4” – 11/15 at 11:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 11:30 a.m. & 5 p.m.; 11/17 at 1 a.m., 7 a.m., 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 12:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.; 11/19 at 9:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 3:30 a.m., 6 a.m., 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 1:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 3:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer: Canton at North (10/21) – 11/15 at 6:30 p.m., 11/18 at 6 a.m. and 11/20 at 2 p.m.
Field Hockey: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (10/19) – 11/15 at 3 p.m., 11/17 at 4 a.m. and 11/19 at 2:30 p.m.
Field Hockey: Canton at North (10/20) – 11/15 at 12 a.m., 11/17 at 10:30 p.m. and 11/19 at 7 p.m.
Field Hockey: Sharon at North – 11/16 at 2:30 a.m., 11/18 at 11:30 a.m. and 11/21 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer: Sharon at North – 11/15 at 8 a.m., 11/16 at 10 a.m., 11/18 at 7:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 12 p.m.
“Inside the Town Council with Keith Lapointe & Justin Pare” – 11/15 at 1:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. & 8:03 p.m.; 11/16 at 1 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.; 11/17 at 1:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 11/18 at 1 a.m., 5 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.; 11/19 at 2:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 11/20 at 2 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. & 9 p.m.
“Live Streaming on the New northtv.net” – 11/16 at 4 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.; 11/17 at 12:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 3 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 11/18 at 3:30 a.m., 7:33 a.m., 10 a.m., 3:30 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 11/19 at 3 a.m., 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 12:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. and 11/21 at 1 a.m., 5:30 a.m. , 9:30 a.m. & 4:30 p.m.
“North Attleborough Legends: Jim Brennan” – 11/15 at 5 p.m.; 11/16 at 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. & 11 p.m.; 11/17 at 2 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 9 p.m.; 11/18 at 12 a.m., 4 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.; 11/19 at 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; 11/20 at 4 a.m., 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 2 a.m., 6 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 6 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
“North TV News” – 11/15 at 2 a.m., 7 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; 11/16 at 1:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 11/17 at 2:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.; 11/20 at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. and 11/21 at 2:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.
“North TV Reports: Addiction Hits Home” – 11/15 at 9 p.m.; 11/16 at 12 a.m. & 4 p.m.; 11/17 at 6 a.m. & 10 a.m.; 11/18 at 2 a.m., 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.; 11/19 at 8 a.m. & 5 p.m.; 11/20 at 1 a.m. & 11 a.m. and 11/21 at 4 a.m., 8 a.m. & 5 p.m.
“Penny Dreadful’s Shilling Shockers: ‘Horror Hotel’” – 11/16 at 5:30 a.m., 11/18 at 5 p.m. and 11/19 at 12 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
“Penny Dreadful’s Shilling Shockers: ‘Sweeney Todd’” – 11/20 at 11 p.m.
“Polka Time with Annie & Stas” – 11/17 at 5 p.m. and 11/19 at 5 a.m.
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: North TV’s Coloring Contest Winners” – 11/20 at 12 a.m., 2:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. and 11/21 at 3:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
Religious Programming: “Biblical Insights – The Love of What?” – 11/15 at 4:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Religious Programming: “Life is Worth Living” – 11/15 at 6 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Religious Programming: “Life Matters” – 11/15 at 3 a.m. & 10 a.m.
Religious Programming: “Plainville Baptist Church’s Founded on the Word” – 11/15 at 5:15 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.
Religious Programming: “This is Your Bible” – 11/15 at 4 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Religious Programming: “Victory Assembly of God” – 11/15 at 3:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day Football: Attleboro at North (11/23/06) – 11/16 at 7:30 p.m.
“Up for Discussion: Sports Edition” – 11/15 at 10 p.m.; 11/16 at 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.; 11/17 at 12 a.m., 7:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.; 11/18 at 3 a.m. & 9:30 a.m. and 11/19 at 4 a.m., 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.
NORTH TV’S GOVERNMENT CHANNEL – COMCAST CHANNEL 98 & VERIZON CHANNEL 23 IN NORTH ATTLEBORO – THROUGH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Check northtv.net for times the following replays of virtual meetings will be cablecast throughout the week: town council from 11/9, board of health from 11/10, conservation commission from 11/10, council on aging from 11/10, historical commission from 11/10, board of assessors from 11/12, board of library trustees from 11/12 and board of public works from 11/12.
The following virtual meetings will be cablecast live: licensing board at 6 p.m. on 11/16, finance subcommittee at 6:30 p.m. on 11/17 and planning board at 6:30 p.m. on 11/19.
Check northtv.net for times the following programs will be cablecast throughout the week: “Inside Town Council with Keith Lapointe & Justin Pare” and “North TV’s Veterans Day 2020 Special.”
