Norton girl lends talents to animal sanctuary
Vivienne Brodsky, a 12-year-old Norton resident, raised $500 for Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street in town by selling hand-crafted jewelry. Brodsky, an animal lover, has been making jewelry, sewing, painting and creating art for years. The creation of the jewelry pieces and fundraising for Winslow Farm were Brodsky’s Bat Mizvah project. The project was her act of Tzedakah, or Charitable giving, and it is a symbol of dedication to her faith. “Winslow Farm is so grateful to Vivienne for all of her hard work and her dedication to animals,” sanctuary officials said. Brodsky’s creations can be viewed on her website at https://justmustart.weebly.com.
Thursday nights at the museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum is bringing back Thursday night hours starting this Thursday. The museum at 42 Union St. in Attleboro is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. “Thursday Night at the Museum” resumes after the decrease of COVID-19 cases and increase of vaccination efforts, museum officials say. However, virus protocols will continue, including temperature checks, social distancing, and mask wearing. Admission is free. For more information, call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com.
Beware the puppy scam
With so many adopting dogs during the pandemic, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns the public there have been many scams. Puppy scams are targeting people who want to adopt a dog from a shelter or rescue, by impersonating online real animal shelters or posing as individuals wanting to rehome an animal. The scammer may not charge for the dog but ask for a refundable deposit to “hold” the pup or request payment for vet visits and/or to ship the pet to your home. Most scammers ask you to pay through a digital wallet such as Zelle or use a pre-paid debit card or gift card. Although this scam mostly involves dogs, it can also include cats and other pets, BBB said, and the perpetrators may even claim the pet will be euthanized if payment isn’t received. BBB tips: Never buy or adopt a pet without seeing it in person, be suspicious if you see the pet’s photo on multiple sites, and only send money to people you personally know.
May is mental health month
May is Mental Health Month, and includes a special week designated for children that was recently held, Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. One of the leading causes of suicide attempts across all ages is depression. Mental or addictive disorders are associated with 90% of suicides, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24 in Massachusetts. In a survey conducted by the CDC, 17.5% of Massachusetts High School youth said they had “seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.” Help is available around the clock: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255); the Crisis Text Line staffed by trained crisis counselors: Text “Jason” to 741741; and the Jason Foundation, which highlights warning signs, www.jasonfoundation.com.
