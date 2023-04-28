NORTON -- The fire department has received a $3,570 grant from a commercial insurance company to bolster fire prevention efforts.
FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers with an office in Boston, presented a $3,570 fire prevention grant award to Chief Shawn Simmons on Monday at fire department headquarters.
The grant award will be used to purchase two iPads to assist with pre-incident fire planning. Funds from the grant also will be used to update the department’s Sparky the Fire Dog costume.
“With this award we will be able to purchase additional technology for our department that will assist us in better preparing ourselves ahead of emergency responses,” Simmons said.
Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.