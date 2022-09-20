NORTON — A local firefighter is among 14 in Massachusetts nominated by the state Fire Marshall’s office to be the Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year.
Firefighter Kelsey Bisio has been a Norton firefighter for over three years and is one of two SAFE coordinators who work closely with students, school staff and parents on fire prevention and intervention programs.
SAFE stands for student awareness of fire education.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey will present the award Thursday afternoon at the state Department of Fire Services annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge.
Attending the conference will be fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists and others to share knowledge, build partnerships and recognize the 2022 educator of the year winner.
During the conference, which runs Wednesday and Thursday, fire Capt. Brian Tyson, who developed a youth fire-setting intervention program for the Barnstable Fire Department, will speak.
Karla Klas, who manages the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center’s prevention programs, and Jessica Sondgeroth, community risk reduction outreach program coordinator for South Carolina State Fire, will also speak.