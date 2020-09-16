NORTON — The town is receiving $1 million from the federal government to hire four new firefighters.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday announced $253.1 million in direct assistance grants to 91 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2019 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program. Additional phases are expected to soon be announced.
Norton’s share comes out to $1,034,198 for a three-year SAFER grant to pay for the four new firefighters.
The SAFER grant program was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase the number of trained firefighters available in communities. The goal of the program is to assist local fire departments with staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies and assure communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.
With enhanced staffing levels, recipients should experience a reduction in response times and an increase in the number of trained personnel assembled at incident scenes, FEMA said.
The grant applications are submitted from each agency to FEMA, where the applications are reviewed and scored by fire service personnel from throughout the nation.
