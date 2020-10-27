NORTON — The popular annual Chartley Halloween Parade has been canceled because of the pandemic, but the 2nd annual Norton Halloween Festival is on.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the town common.
The walk-through event features displays created by individuals, families, organizations/groups, and businesses — many of whom would have created floats for the parade. It’s co-sponsored by Norton Parks & Recreation.
“We are doing timed admission to keep crowd size to an appropriate level,” Recreation Director Sharon Rice said, adding no walk-ins will be allowed.
Registration is required. Email Rice at RiceS@nortonmaus.com to reserve your time.
