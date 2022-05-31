NORTON -- Norton High School senior Kaitlyn Schepis has been named the first recipient of the $500 Stephen Desfosses Memorial Fund Scholarship.
The scholarship was created by Bryanne and Austin Desfosses, whose father was a Norton detective sergeant who died of COVID-19 last year before vaccines were approved.
Schepis was chosen because of her excellent grades, hours of performing community service and her desire to pursue a criminal justice degree in college, Bryanne Desfosses said.
The scholarship was created to help a young adult pursuing a criminal justice degree, studying to be a first responder or for a family who lost a parent in the line of duty serving as a first responder.
Desfosses, 52, the father of four children, was a Norton native and Norton High School graduate who served over 32 years on the police department.