Norton native Adam Marcon, 24, is out with his first novella, “The Show.”
Published under the banner of Olympia Publishers, “The Show” is a satirical thriller that imagines a post-war society where “much of the world’s amusement is being phased out for more depraved and violent sources of entertainment,” Marcon says.
Marcon, a Sun Chronicle All-Star for the Norton High wrestling team, got his bachelor’s at UNH, double majoring in English lit and the classics. He said he is hoping the novella will be his “first stride toward turning a lifelong passion into a career.”
For more of his work, visit randomthoughtsofanidelmind.com.
