NORTON -- The Norton High School Math Honor Society, Norton Police Department and the C2 Foundation will be collecting toys for Norton families in need again this year.
Toys and gift cards will be collected in memory of the late Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen.
Donation boxes are available at all Norton schools, the Norton police station, Bog Iron Brewery and town hall.
Anyone interested in volunteering or collecting toys, or if you are a Norton family who needs help this holiday season, contact info@thec2foundation.com.
The C2 Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money for scholarships, civic events, law enforcement and athletics.