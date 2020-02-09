NORTON — Flags were ordered flown at half-mast Friday in honor of four recently deceased residents who served the town in various capacities.
Recognized in the Day of Remembrance were:
- Vincent Ferrini, who served on the board of fire engineers and was a prolific local basketball player in the 1950s.
- Raymond Patenaude, who served many years on the board of selectmen, housing authority and was a local school bus driver.
- Carl Jacobs, the longtime highway department superintendent, whose work ethic was singled out by selectmen Chairman Brad Bramwell during Thursday’s board meeting. Bramwell recalled during the 1950s, Jacobs helped capture a bank robber in the center of town. He also recalled not having many snow days in school because Jacobs would tell the school superintendent “if it snows, I can plow it.”
- Peter Mackesy, who served many years on the water commission and also served on the industrial development commission, was credited for playing a key role in the town landing the PGA golf course off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) and other businesses.
At the suggestion of water and sewer commissioner Luke Grant, former longtime selectman Clarence “Butch” Rich Jr.’s name was added to the group, though Rich died in 2017.
