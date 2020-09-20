NORTON -- Students and their families will be paying less for sports this fall season.
School committee members at their meeting Thursday night voted to reduce the $350 fee to $200 per sport.
The reductions come about because the season and practices were cut by about one-third, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
New nurse post
Norton schools have a new district-wide nurse, largely to deal with the virus crisis.
School board members approved the new position at the recommendation of Baeta.
The position was created because of additional concerns and specialization needed for students district-wide prior to Covid-19, and the need to cover for other nurses including subbing and completing required testing, Baeta said.
"The new nurse supports the current nurses as part of a new six nurse approach for the district but it does not replace anyone," Baeta said.
The district nurse is Kathryn Pendergast.
Norton school system joins partnership
Town schools have recently become a member of the Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE).
MPDE is a recruiting consortium made up of Massachusetts public school districts whose mission is to recruit and assist in producing career opportunities for outstanding candidates of color in teaching, administrative, and support positions, and whose goal is to form collaborative relationships that will enhance staff diversity within school districts.
All public schools involved share a commitment to excellence in education, desire to provide equal educational opportunities to all, commitment to increase diversity among their staff, and desire to provide resources and support toward the increase of educators of color.
“Joining MPDE is a great opportunity for Norton Public Schools as we continue to provide the best education we can for all students,” Baeta said. “As we know from numerous studies, the diversity of a school faculty and staff is incredibly important to the success of students. I am excited about this opportunity.”
