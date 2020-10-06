NORTON -- The town's state legislators -- Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield -- plan to send a letter of support for prioritizing a traffic signal at the intersection of Route 123 and North and South Worcester streets.
"They agree it's the most dangerous intersection in town and deserves a higher priority on the state's transportation improvement plan," select board Chairman Jack Conway said. "It's great to have their support."
Grant for firefighters
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons and select board members last week discussed the recent $1 million SAFER grant that would pay for four new firefighters for three years.
The grant's name is short for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
The fire department also has four vacancies, and if all eight positions are eventually filled, there is a possibility of staffing the Chartley fire station on a more regular basis, officials said.
Traffic woes
Neighbors have been complaining about truck traffic around the Home Market Foods business at the former Sysco on South Worcester Street.
"We discussed the traffic situation around the former Sysco site, due to a number of resident complaints of increased truck traffic, speeding of said trucks, and a failure to follow the agreed-to routing to and from the site," Conway said.
Town Manager Michael Yunits will be setting up a meeting with representatives of the property, along with select board members Meg Artz and Michael Toole and interested residents in the area. Toole, incidentally, was appointed the board's representative to the Bristol County Advisory Board.
Advertising pact change
Select board members have approved an amendment to an agreement for digital signs planned off Interstate 495.
The contract with Carroll Advertising will change the payment terms to the town from a one-time lump sum of $300,000 to a 10-year payment plan totaling $315,000. The first nine years would bring the town $30,000 a year, with the final year at $45,000.
Water bodies plan
Conservation Agent Jennifer Carlino has secured a $10,000 grant from the Taunton River Stewardship Council for a Waterbodies/Waterways Access Master Plan.
"This will help fund the study and development of a master plan for accessing the water bodies and waterways of Norton, including potential locations of a boat ramp," Conway said.
Change in tax break
Select board members approved an amendment to a local pharmaceutical firm's tax break agreement with the town.
Alnylam, which is located in the industrial park, has been approved to reduce its hiring target from 150 to 125 workers.
The change still has to be approved at the Oct. 17 town meeting.
Resignation
Scott Ollerhead has resigned from the conservation commission. Ollerhead had also served on the water and sewer commission.
"He will be greatly missed," Conway said.
Anyone interested in joining the conservation commission is urged to email Town Manager Michael Yunits at myunits@nortonmaus.com. Select board members plan to fill the vacancy in early November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.