NORTON -- The Sept. 12 special election to fill a vacancy on the select board will feature two candidates.
Megan Artz of Reservoir Street and Frank Parker of Allen Drive both returned their nomination papers by the deadline, the signatures on the candidacy papers have been certified, and they will be listed on the ballot, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said Thursday.
Both candidates are making their first run for public office.
The seat was left vacant by the recent resignation of Michael Flaherty.
Whoever is elected will serve until next spring's annual town election when Flaherty's term will have expired.
Flaherty, who had been the board's vice chairman, had to resign because he moved to Mansfield.
For more information about the election and voting, visit the town website, www.nortonma.org
