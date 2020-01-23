The Lions Clubs of Norton recently sponsored a Peace Poster Contest at Norton Middle School. The international contest encourages children ages 11 to 13 to creatively express and share what peace means to them.
The 2019-2020 contest theme was “Journey of Peace,” with a goal to bring a greater tolerance and international understanding.
From left, art teacher Laura Messinger, Austin Martin, Abigail Edgehille (first place), and Bella Ventura for Norton Lions; Brynn Stewart, Taila Briggs, and Lauren Kenney (first place) for Norton Community Lions.
