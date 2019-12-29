ATTLEBORO — Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary, run by the Mass Audubon Society, is hosting two programs at its 1417 Park St. location, one on Monday on dinosaurs, the other a New Year’s Day hike to ring in the new year.
“Dinosaur Discovery: Ice Age Animals” is taking place from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30. Investigate the Ice Age and learn about Woolly Mammoths, Woolly Rhinos and other giant mammals that are often mistaken for dinosaurs. Go on a hike to explore evidence of the ice age on trails, then make a craft.
For families with children ages 5 to 12. Cost is $10 for child members, $12 nonmember children. Adults are free.
The First Day Hike is being held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1. All ages welcome and there is no charge.
The First Day Hike is a national program encouraging people to explore nature with free guided hikes at state parks and sanctuaries New Year’s Day.
Preregister at 508-223-3060 or online at www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/oak-knoll.
