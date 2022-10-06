MANSFIELD -- The One Book One Community reading initiative is underway at the Mansfield Public Library, along with libraries in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, West Bridgewater, Halifax and Plympton.
It runs throughout the month of October and encourages town residents to come together by reading the same book and attending a number of related library events.
This year’s book is “Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission” by Stephen Puleo.
Libraries will run programs that reflect the book’s focus on Irish culture and history. In Mansfield, the library recently welcomed musician Jeff Snow to present his Celtic music program, “The Softer Side of Celtic.”
The library is also planning an in-person book discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. It's free and open to the public.
And on Thursday, Oct. 13, genealogist Michael Brophy will lead a workshop on digital resources for Irish ancestry titled “Shamrocks in Cyberspace: Irish Genealogy Databases.” It is recommended that attendees already know of a place in Ireland where an immigrant ancestor came from in order to gain the most from the lecture. Registration is required for the free event. Go to the Events page at mansfieldlibraryma.com.
Finally, residents of all participating towns are invited to attend an in-person author talk with Puleo at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the East Bridgewater Public Library, 32 Union St.
This is the sixth year -- though not in a row -- that community reading events have taken place at the Mansfield library. It is, however, only the second year that Mansfield has partnered with other local towns.
“It’s something that we hope to do yearly,” Whitney Brown, assistant director at the Mansfield library, said. “We love partnering with our neighboring libraries, neighboring communities.”
“Communities that read together get to engage with each other more … ," Brown said. "Overall togetherness is what our communities need and reading one book together does that.”
For more information about the “One Book One Community” program and associated events at all participating libraries, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com/one-book-one-community.
Attleboro has been doing an NEA Big Read initiative for a number of years, and this year's began in September.