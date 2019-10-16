ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Community Academy, an alternative high school on the Attleboro High School campus, is hosting an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the school's B1 Cafeteria.
Prospective students and families are encouraged to attend.
ACA is an accredited high school that meets from 2:15-8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Students earn a high school diploma, not a GED. The length of study is dependent on how far students progressed in their previous schooling.
Students are enrolled in three to five classes at a time with an average class size of 12 students. ACA has an average population of 70 students. Students range in age from 15 to 22, with the average age of 17.
There is no cost to students or families.
If you are interested in attending, contact Christine Baker, guidance counselor, at cbaker@attleboroschools.com or 508-222-5150x1307.
RSVP is not necessary but strongly encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.