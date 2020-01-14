Residents in several Attleboro area communities can begin burning brush Wednesday, with permission.
Permits are available until May 1, when the open burning season ends under state law.
Burning is only permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and not allowed on certain dry and windy days. Also, a water hose must be readily available.
In Attleboro, outdoor burning is only permitted for brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris from non-commercial or non-industrial land clearing.
Burning grass, leaves, hay and stumps is prohibited.
Residents need to apply for a permit and can do so by visiting the South Attleboro Fire Station at 1476 West St. (Route 123). There is a $10 fee.
Once residents get their permits, they will be given a phone number to call to confirm whether burning is permitted on a particular day.
Burning permits do not carry over from year-to-year.
No fires can be started after noon. Burning must be done at least 75 feet away from buildings and be attended to at all times.
Violations of the permit requirements, open burning law and/or open burning regulations will be grounds for permit revocation.
Under law, residents who are found to be violating the rules may be punished by a fine of no more than $100, by imprisonment for up to one month, or both.
In Mansfield, permits will only be available online. Any resident wishing to burn must fill out a permit application, available at mansfieldma.com on the fire department link. Residents should click on the open burning section and submit the application. The receipt of the application will be sent to your email.
In Foxboro, the fire department has burn permits available online as well. To apply for the permit go to www.foxboroughfire.com/open_burning_2020
To review state restrictions go to www.mass.gov/service-details/open-burning-safety.
