FOXBORO -- The picturesque town center will be transformed into a festive car show Sunday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by the Foxboro Jaycees.
Check in starts at 9:30 a.m. at the town hall at 40 South St. and signs will be posted to enter on the South Street side. There will be two lanes, one will be for who pre-registered and there will be a line for those who are registering the day of the show. The cost of registering the day of the show is $25 payable in cash or Venmo.
Central Street will be closed at 9:30 a.m. from Wall Street to South Street.
The parking lots at town hall, Foxboro Federal Bank and the town lot behind the businesses on Central Street will be in use by the show.
Spectators are encouraged to park at Schneider Electric at 70 Mechanic St.
Businesses will be open, including Rally Point, Union Straw, Foxboro House of Pizza, Subway, Commons Eatery, Gunther Tooties and Sweetness and Honey Bakery.
The fire department will have a grill set up for hamburgers and hot dogs.
For more information go to foxborojaycees.org