Pomfret School
POMFRET, Conn. — Elsa Molinari of North Attleboro was named to the fall 2021 Head of School Scholar Honors list at the Pomfret School. Kevin Gallagher of Foxboro was named to the Honors List.
Thayer Academy
BRAINTREE — Hadley Butler of North Attleboro and Shaanveer Gupta of Mansfield earned high honors for the first term at Thayer Academy.
Xaverian Brothers High School
WESTWOOD — Francesco Salas of Foxboro, Class of ‘22, is a recipient of a Brother Raymond Hoyt, C.F.X. Award for Discipleship at Xaverian Brothers High School. The award recognizes students’ kindness toward their neighbors, humility in their actions, and service to those in need.
