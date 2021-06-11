Xaverian High School
WESTWOOD — The following local students graduated Xaverian Brothers High School on May 15.
Attleboro: John C. Connolly
Foxboro: Justice R. Ciampa, Luke E. Ferguson, Sloane M. Hubbard, Nicholas M. Vecchione
Mansfield: Luke X. Birch, Garrett C. Fish
Norfolk: Leo Bedard, Ethan J. Behn, Vincent M. Gilchrist, Patrick T. Hart, Tanner D. Smith, Matthew A. Tuccillo
North Attleboro: Siddharth R. Mallareddygari
Wrentham: Aidan J. Driscoll, Liam P. Foley, John C. Sullivan
Mount Saint Charles
WOONSOCKET — Brendan Donahue of Wrentham is the third-ranked student in the Class of 2021 at Mount Saint Charles Academy and will serve as master of ceremonies at the June 13 commencement.
Saint Raphael Academy
PAWTUCKET — These local students attending Saint Raphael Academy were recently recognized at academic awards ceremonies.
Attleboro: Nathan Corbett, Gr. 10, Outstanding Service Award, Thespian Honor Society; Jessica Hanley, Gr. 12, Saint John Baptist de La Salle Award
North Attleboro: Hugo Sotelo, Gr. 9, Outstanding Service Award
Plainville: Daniel Pena Pope, Gr. 9, 9th Grade Physical Education Award, English 9 Award
Rehoboth: Madison Kotch, Gr. 12, Rhode Island Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Outstanding Service Award, Excellence in Physical Education
Seekonk: Shuwei Carlson, Gr. 9, Algebra I Honors; Cooper Skenyon, Gr. 10, Chemistry Award, English 10 Award, Spanish 3 Award, Pre-Calculus Award, St. John Paul II Award, AP Human Geography Award, Outstanding Service Award, Spanish Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society; Jakob Gries, Gr. 11, Sage Colleges Book Award, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society; Simon Treanor, Gr. 11, Outstanding Service Award, French Honor Society; Meryem Oldro, Gr. 12, National Honor Society, Rhode Island Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society, Outstanding Service Award; Samuel White, Gr. 12, Rhode Island Honor Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.