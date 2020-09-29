FOXBORO -- A major fundraiser in the battle against Alzheimer's disease will be getting underway virtually this weekend.
The annual Alzheimer’s Association Neponset Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday. The virtual walk participants will track their miles through the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app while learning about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services.
Patriot Place has hosted the event for the past seven years and will still host a drive-thru viewing of the Promise Garden from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The garden honors those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of the most important events we host at Patriot Place each year,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
“While the walk will be virtual this year, we are honored to still host the Promise Garden to recognize those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and look forward to hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s once again in 2021.”
Social distancing will be enforced at the Promise Garden. Additionally, donations will not be accepted at there and must be paid online or via mail to the Alzheimer’s Association located at 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham.
In Massachusetts alone, there are more than 130,000 people living with the disease and 337,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Free registration for this event is now open at act.alz.org/neponsetvalley.
