FOXBORO -- Patriot Place will host an Oktoberfest celebration for the first time from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
German traditions such as yard games, live German music, giveaways and more will be on tap. Activities will include a stein-holding competition, keg rolling, stein racing, mobile axe throwing demonstrations by Crazy Axes, a costume contest, Oktoberfest photo opportunities and live music from the Mad Bavarians German Band.
There will also be themed arts and crafts, make-your-own pretzel necklaces and more. The festivities will take place in the North Marketplace outside of Wormtown Brewery. Additional details and a full schedule of activities can be found at patriot-place.com/Oktoberfest-celebration.