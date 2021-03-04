Pats deliver for Gilly’s House
In early February, the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation recognized Barbara Gillmeister as the 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Year for her efforts at Gilly’s House in Wrentham. The residential facility helps young men in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Gillmeister would be receiving a $20,000 donation to support Gilly’s House, and on Wednesday the check arrived. Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Foundation, toured Gilly’s House and presented a commemorative check to Gillmeister and her team. Kraft also brought dinner and gift bags for the 25 men who currently reside at the facility off West Street. Barbara and David Gillmeister opened it in memory of their son, Steven “Gilly” Gillmeister, who lost his battle with addiction in 2016. Gilly’s House provides 24-hour staffing that reinforces a lifestyle free of alcohol and drug use. It offers transitional life skills including career exploration, healthy living, personal finance, self-help groups and social services. To learn more about it, visit www.gillyshouse.com.
St. Pat’s dinner
The Little Sisters of the Poor are holding their annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Old Grist Mill Tavern, 390 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A), Seekonk. This year, the meal is carry-out because of the pandemic, which canceled the event last year. For more than a decade, The Old Grist Mill Tavern has hosted the event, which serves up nearly 1,000 dinners. Owner Greg Esmay and staff, along with many vendors, volunteers, and benefactors, all contribute to its success. The Little Sisters’ mission is serving the elderly in need. The dinner also includes soup, salad, sides, Irish soda bread, and dessert. The cost is $17 for adults and $7.50 for children under the age of 12. Homemade scones will also be available for pre-order and the Pot of Gold has been enhanced to include Irish-themed prizes. Download the order form at www.littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org. For more information, email pwdevelopment@littlesistersofthepoor.org or call Jeanne Jugan Residence at 401-723-4314.
Security tightened on jobless claims
The state Department of Unemployment Assistance on Thursday announced it has implemented new security measures to speed up identity verification and to protect claimant accounts. The measures also address the continued surge of fraudulent claim attempts. DUA has contracted with ID.me, a federally certified identity verification and protection vendor that will implement steps to reduce wait times on identity verification for unemployment claimants and allow DUA to make payments more quickly to legitimate claimants. The identity verification process for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program is not undergoing any changes at this time.
DUA is also implementing additional Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) measures within the UI Online system to help reduce the risk of fraud and cybersecurity attacks. MFA is an authentication method that requires the user to provide an additional form of verification to gain access to a system. Generally, this is a code sent to the claimant’s cell phone or email the claimant must then enter to access UI Online.
