FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.
The grant will help maintain the organization and help its public policy advocacy efforts.
“I’d like to express my profound gratitude to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation for your generous support of our efforts,“ Tina Chéry, founder of the institute, said in a news release.
“An investment in a survivor-led organization that informs, influences and impacts policies that create a more equitable society for families impacted by murder, trauma, grief and loss is vital, if we are to bring about real and lasting change in our communities.”
The Patriots Foundation is a charitable organization founded by team owner Robert Kraft.
“In today’s world, there are unfortunately hundreds of people, very vulnerable people, people in need. And we’re in a position to help those people,” Kraft said.
The institute provides services and outreach, advocacy and awareness, and training and education aimed at transforming society’s response to homicide.
In recent months, there’s been an increase in homicides in some of the nation’s largest cities, including Boston which has seen a nearly 40% increase. In response, the institute is increasing its efforts to partner with cities across the country to share its resources and knowledge.
“I don’t know if I could be as understanding and merciful as you are,” Kraft told Chéry, when announcing the grant.
He was referencing her years of activism since her 15-year-old son Louis was caught in a fatal crossfire near his home in Dorchester in December 1993.
“You’re an amazing lady. For you to have the depth to be able to do what you are doing, we need more of that in America today,” Kraft said.
The foundation was established in 1994, and the foundation and the Kraft family have handed out more than $400 million in donations.
