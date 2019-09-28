The Plainville-Wrentham Collaborative of Parishes that involves St. Martha’s Church in Plainville and St. Mary’s Church in Wrentham announces the recent arrival of its new associate pastor, Rev. Lambert Nieme, who hails from the Congo.
This coincides with the rare occurrence of adding a Mass each weekend to accommodate people’s busy lives and varied schedules, starting today at 5:30 p.m. at St. Martha’s.
Nieme was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
He received a doctorate degree in philosophy and another doctorate in theology from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, where he taught undergraduate students.
He went on to conduct post-doctoral research in Canada before coming to Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston to pursue his vocation to the priesthood.
He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston on May 19, 2018, by Cardinal Sean O’Malley.
During seminary and after ordination, he ministered in St. Bartholomew in Needham, St. Catherine in Westford, St. Ann in Littleton, and St. Ann and St. Athanasius in Reading.
Since Nieme arrived in June at St. Martha Parish and St. Mary Parish, he has been actively involved in ministries with youth, elders, and everyone in between.
He quickly became known for his love of music.
He has already participated in a Youth Service Mission to upstate New York and has begun an introductory Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Considering himself as a world citizen beyond cultural borders, Nieme’s personal background and love of the Scriptures adds to the local parish communities.
“I enjoy meeting and getting to know a variety of people, learning about American culture from them and sharing my own experiences and culture,” he said.
Growing up playing soccer, he is now an avid fan of American football and the New England Patriots.
One of the core values of the parishes of the Plainville-Wrentham Catholic Collaborative is “to welcome others and bring God’s gifts of love, joy and peace to all people,” he said.
A Mass for busy families
Since many families are on the playing fields on the weekends and others have to work, offering a later Mass on Saturday will provide an additional opportunity to worship, according to church officials.
The vision of the Collaborative Pastoral Plan is: “Our parishes are filled with Catholics engaged in their faith through a welcoming atmosphere, inspiring music, meaningful homilies, and sacramental celebrations …. By shared planning, and implementation, our parishes will be recognized as actively connected communities, and others will be drawn to and benefit from our (Saturday and) Sunday experience,” they added.
Several leadership teams of parishioners and clergy are actively working on strengthening and growing the church communities so parishioners will feel welcome and find a place to contribute.
