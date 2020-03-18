PLAINVILLE -- One of the churches that had objected to Gov. Charlie Baker ordering an end to worship services to stem the spread of the coronavirus has decided to broadcast its services on the internet.
Pastor Dave Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church said the services will be shown on plainvillebaptistchurch.org at 10 a.m. Sunday.
He said he will also be available to parishioners by way of telephone and computer.
"During times of crisis, the church is often there to step up and help those in time of need," he said in a statement. "Our current moment is no exception.
"With our neighbors losing income, being frightened by what they are hearing in the news and the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, people are looking for stability and peace in this turbulent time."
Meunier and Jeff Bailey, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Attleboro, said earlier this week that Baker overstepped his authority when he included religious services in his ban on gatherings of 25 or more people.
They said the order violated the U.S. Constitution and scripture.
Bailey said he canceled Sunday services, but the decision was his, not the governor's.
