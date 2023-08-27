PLAINVILLE -- The fire department is hosting the second annual Boston Children’s Hospital Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the 194 South St. station.
Those interested must sign up to reserve a spot at bsotonchildrens.org/halfpints.
Fire Chief Richard Ball said the event coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, call Angela Buerstatt at 508-272-1692.
After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14, according to the American Cancer Society.
Nearly 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Childhood cancer rates had been rising slightly for the past few decades, but have stabilized since 2010, according to the organization.
Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85% of children with cancer now survive five years or more, the organization says.
For more information go to cancer.org