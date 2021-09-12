PLAINVILLE — The town’s water and sewer operations will conduct water main and hydrant flushing throughout Plainville for about five to six weeks beginning Monday.
The areas that will be flushed include South Street, Fuller Street, Sharlene Lane, High Street, Cross Street, Maple Street, School Street and Broad Street.
When crews are working on the above streets, additional roads located off of these roads will also be flushed.
Most work will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., but some work will be done in the early morning hours.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve the quality of drinking water for residents and businesses and remove sediment buildup in the pipes. The work also helps conduct inspections of hydrants to ensure they are functioning properly.
There may be temporary discoloration of water caused by small particles dislodged during flushing as well as a possible reduction in water pressure. As a result, it’s recommended water customers restrict water usage during the flushing period.
If household water becomes brown or cloudy, water works officials advise running cold water until air passes and the water becomes clear.
If the condition persists, contact Plainville Water and Sewer Operations at 508-695-6871.
