PLAINVILLE -- The town has two new police officers.
Officers David Lowe and Lindsey Santos both have experience as first responders, Police Chief James Floyd said.
Lowe joined the department in September after transferring from the North Attleboro police department, where he has been an officer since 2007.
He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and served as a law enforcement desk sergeant in Turkey.
Santos will transfer from the Fall River Police Department on Nov. 13. Before becoming a police officer, Santos worked as an EMT for a private ambulance company and volunteered for the Swansea Ambulance Corps.
She received an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Bristol Community College and attended the Randolph Police Academy, where she was the recipient of an academic award.
“Our new facility, supportive community, competitive salary, and benefit schedules assist us in recruiting academy-trained and experienced officers,” Floyd said.
“The addition of officers Lowe and Santos to our ranks is a testament to this. We are pleased to officially welcome them to our community and I look forward to watching them grow as law enforcement professionals in our department,” Floyd said.