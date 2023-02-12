PLAINVILLE -- Residents have another opportunity to help low-income seniors and disabled residents with their taxes.
The town's Taxation Aid Fund is a program that allows residents to make a donation to assist residents with payment of their property tax.
Due to the generosity of residents, businesses and community groups last year, the Plainville Taxation Aid Committee awarded 11 tax grants, ranging from $500 to $900, totaling $7,000.
"For the third year, we are hoping to continue this valuable program," town officials said.
If residents want to make a contribution to the fund, visit www.plainville.ma.us for a form to donate online or mail a check made payable to Town of Plainville Tax Relief Fund and address to Aid to the Elderly and Disabled Tax Fund, c/o Town Collector, P.O. Box 1795, Plainville, MA 02762.
Also, the Taxation Aid Committee has two vacancies.
Residents interested in volunteering are asked to fill out an availability card available on the town website and email it to Town Administrator Brian Noble at bnoble@plainville.ma.us.