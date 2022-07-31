PLAINVILLE -- Police officers have a new contract.
Select board members signed the deal with the police union which calls for raises of 0%, 2% and 2% over the next three budget years.
Town officials praised officers for agreeing to no raise this fiscal year, which began July 1.
New billboard on Route 1
Town officials have sealed an agreement with an advertising business for a new digital billboard on Route 1 that will bring in $150,000.
Carroll Advertising has agreed to pay the town the money for mitigation from the sign, located near the Auto Zone store.
GATRA rep named
Brenda Watkinson, chair of the Council on Aging, has been appointed as the town's representative to the GATRA advisory board.
Watkinson says she will work to revive bus service to Plainville Commons Marketplace, the large shopping plaza at Taunton Street and Route 1 that is home to Target, Stop & Shop and other stores.