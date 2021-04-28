PLAINVILLE — The town plans to resume the Washington Street (Route 1) water main replacement project on Monday.
The work runs from the intersection of East Bacon Street (Route 106) to the North Attleboro line. It is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The project encompasses the replacement of antiquated 6-inch cast iron water main pipes with 8-inch ductile iron piping, valving, and water shut-offs.
“Temporary service interruptions may occur throughout the duration of this project,” water department officials said. “At times, construction operations may cause a reduction in water pressure and discolored water for residences and businesses within the vicinity of the work zone.”
The discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful, officials said, adding water should clear up after running the cold water tap for a short time.
If the condition persists, customers are advised to contact the Plainville Water Department at 508-695-6871.
For more info, visit www.plainville.ma.us/department-public-works/pages/current-projects.
