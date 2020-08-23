PLAINVILLE -- The town has three vacancies on a newly- established Taxation Aid Committee.
This committee's primary responsibilities will include developing rules and regulations for the collection and disbursement of tax relief funds, as well as recommendations on the best processes to notify residents of this new program.
Residents interested in serving on the committee are asked to fill out an availability card on the town website. www.plainville.ma.us and email it to jthompson@plainville.ma.us.
