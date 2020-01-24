PLAINVILLE -- Five projects are being proposed in town to improve road and pedestrian safety.
The projects are part of a five-year priority plan for the state's Complete Streets program, in which the town is taking part.
The goal is to make streets and streetscapes more appealing, greener, smarter and able to safely accommodate a variety of transportation modes, including bicyclists and pedestrian activity. The safety of schoolchildren and promoting healthy lifestyles are primary goals.
The projects include:
- Replace sidewalks, install new crosswalks and put bike markings on a 3,545-foot stretch of busy East Bacon Street (Route 106) from South Street (Route 1A) downtown to Washington Street (Route 1). Estimated cost is $343,841.
- Phase 2 of the above project, 4,638 feet from East Bacon up Messenger Street (Route 106) to Taunton Street (Route 152). This phase would also include bike lanes on each side of the road. Cost: $350,748.
- New crosswalks and flashing signals in front of the elementary schools on Messenger Street. Cost: $32,292.
- New Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps for sidewalks and new crosswalks with audible signals at the intersection of Messenger and Taunton streets. The intersection is one of the busiest in the area. Cost: $25,944.
- Bike and pedestrian improvements on 5,822 feet of South Street from Sharlene Drive to the Wrentham line, with sidewalks and bike lanes. Cost: $585,191.
A focus of the projects is the downtown area and South Street, where there is a lot of missing gaps and sidewalks crumbling, Eric Arbeene, a planner with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, told selectmen this week.
SRPEDD is the town's planning agency and is assisting with the program.
"We want to focus on areas with a lot of foot traffic," Arbeene said.
The town adopted the Complete Streets program in 2018 and the plan is the second step.
Selectmen will review it and then submit it to the state.
The next and final step is applying for state funding of up to $400,000.
"There is just a variety of different projects that qualify," Arbeene said, mentioning signs, transit improvements and even a bus shelter.
The plan is obviously subject to change and can be easily updated, he added.
"Obviously you are not going to do all in five years," Arbeene said.
"I think it's a great first step," selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said.
The plan will be posted on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us.
About 50 comments were received to develop the plan.
"Some comments were from the west end," Arbeene said, mentioning Shepard Street in particular, which he pointed out is very narrow but difficult to do anything with.
Residents can provide further input on the plan by contacting Planning and Development Director Chris Yarworth at 508-695-3010, ext. 494, or emailing him at cyarworth@plainville.ma.us.
The town became eligible for the Complete Streets program by signing on to the state’s Community Compact program in late 2017.
Participating communities agree to implement at least one “best practice” they select from across a variety of areas, and the state agrees to assist. One of the best practices town officials selected was transportation, the other was information technology.
