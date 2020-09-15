PLAINVILLE -- The water department will conduct its annual water main flushing operations throughout town for approximately five to six weeks beginning this week.
The flushing will take place mainly during business hours, weather permitting.
The purpose is to improve the quality of drinking water for residents and businesses. Flushing fire hydrants removes sediment buildup in pipes and helps the water department conduct inspections of the hydrants to ensure they are functioning properly.
"The flushing process may result in temporary discoloration of your water, caused by small particles dislodged during flushing as well as a possible reduction in water pressure," water officials said. "We recommend restricting water usage during the water main flushing period."
Should customers experience discolored or cloudy water; it is recommended they run cold water until air passes and the water becomes clear.
"The discoloration of your water will only be temporary and is not harmful," water officials said.
If the condition persists, contact the Plainville Water Department at 508-695-6871.
