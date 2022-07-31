PLAINVILLE -- The Plainville Taxation Aid Committee is asking for donations to help low-income elderly and disabled residents pay their taxes through the town’s Elderly and Disabled Taxation Aid Fund.
The fund is a voluntary program that allows residents to make a donation to help assist vulnerable members of the town.
Last year, the committee was able to award $500 tax grants to 11 residents in December with the assistance of the fund, treasurer-collector Janet Jannell said.
This year, the committee is beginning its fundraising efforts once again as it hopes to increase the award amount provided to vulnerable residents.
“Each year we are able to help defray the costs of property taxes for our low-income elderly and disabled residents thanks to the generous donations made by our community members,” Jannell said in a statement.
“We hope that this year we can continue on the success of this program by awarding grants in larger amounts to help offset the costs of rising property taxes. We thank everyone for their generosity in support of this program,” Jannell said.
To donate go to plainville.ma.us/taxation-aid-committee/pages/donate-program
The town is also seeking to fill two vacancies on the five-member committee. For more information on the committee go to plainville.ma.us/taxation-aid-committee
Residents can also send a check made out to the Town of Plainville Tax Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to: Aid to the Elderly and Disabled Tax Fund, c/o Town Collector, PO Box 1795, Plainville, MA 02762.