PLAINVILLE — The town will hold its first public session Thursday to develop a new master plan for guiding Plainville’s growth.
The workshop/open house is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at town hall.
A Master Plan Committee will oversee development of the plan, with assistance from the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, which will be represented at the session.
The committee will also be working with the planning board to come up with priorities, with public input, that will guide Plainville’s growth over the next 10 years.
The work will take about two years to complete.
The state recommends communities update master plans every 10 years.
For more information, visit www.plainville.ma.us and to take a survey, visit srpedd.org/plainville-comprehensive-plan.